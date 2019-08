A section of the Noi Bai Airport's S3 taxiway is dented. Photo courtesy of the Noi Bai Airport.

The work would be carried out at night so that flights are not affected, Nguyen Huy Duong, deputy director of the airport, said.

S3 was temporarily closed on August 9 on safety grounds, but was partially reopened on August 19, Noi Bai authorities said.

A section of the runway 1B also needs repairs, and so will only be used between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. between September 11 and 13.

Potholes of up to a meter and cracks of 30-50 centimeters were found on the runway this month, the authorities said.