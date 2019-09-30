Hanoi air pollution goes from very bad to much worse

At 8 a.m. on Monday, a bird’s eye view shows smog giving Hanoi the look of a ghost city.

Hours earlier, at 4 a.m., AirVisual recorded Hanoi’s air quality index (AQI) at 385 - the highest level the city has witnessed this month.

AirVisual measures Hanoi's air quality based on 10 monitoring stations run by Hanoi authorities and four by non-profit organizations.

However, this result is vastly different compared to the AQI recorded by the automatic monitoring systems in Hanoi installed at various spots, which ranged from 147 – 162.