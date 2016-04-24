VnExpress International
Hailstones the size of egg hits central provinces

By Hai Binh, An Hong   April 24, 2016 | 12:27 pm GMT+7
Egg-sized hail stones battered the mountainous district of Tay Giang in the central province of Quang Nam on Saturday, said local authorities.

The severe weather occurred around noon when a thunderstorm dumped hails, measuring several centimetres in diameter, on the commune of Tr’hy and later on three other communes A Xan, Ch’om and Ga Ry.

Residents in the affected areas described the hail as the worst hail storm they had ever seen in their life.

The hail fell for two hours, damaging houses, vehicles and crops. The event was reported by the local authority and the people as it was the "unprecedented” hailstorm with hail stones the size of chicken eggs.

“The hail pierced some houses’ metal sheet roofs. But the real damage is visible with crops, especially medical plants which were almost crushed by the hail,” said deputy chairman of Tay Giang people’s committee.

“It was terrible. I have never seen such a scene. Some residents were so frightened that they all ran into house to hide,” said a local official.

There has been no confirmation about the casualties and damage caused by the hailstorm.

Earlier a hailstorm hit the most part of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue. The hail lasted about 30 minutes, damaging 700 hectares of crops and blowing eight roofs.

It was reportedly the most severe hailstorm in more than 40 years however there were no casualties.

Local authorities are taking measures to help badly-affected people recover from the hail storm’s destruction.

In the past few months, whirlwinds and thunderstorms followed by heavy hailstorms brought havoc to many northern and central provinces in Vietnam, a warning of the complicated climate changes taking place.

These hailstorms have killed at least one person and caused serious damage to 4,000 houses and several hectares of crops.

Tags: hail stones
 
