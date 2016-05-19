Ha Long cruise ship suspended after $270 rip-off lunch allegations

The group included five adults and three children and had been given a menu with prices before they boarded the Hong Long ship on May 15.

To the group’s surprise, all the dishes were two or even three times more expensive than the prices advertised in the menu.

The lunch that reportedly cost the group $270. Photo by doanhnghiepvn

The group had to pay VND6 million ($270) for their lunch and VND1.5 million ($67) for a two-hour cruise around the bay that did not stop at any of the attractions and was cut short due to bad weather.

However, Nguyen Hong Viet, the owner of the ship, said that the lunch only cost them VND4 million ($180), not VND6 million ($270) as reported.

In another development, Quang Ninh authorities have carried out a surprise inspection of the ship’s tax payments.