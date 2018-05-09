Global scientists gather in Vietnam to discuss artificial intelligence

Experts from big economies are in Vietnam to discuss the application of AI in finance, education and other matters.

More than 40 experts from across the world are in Vietnam for a conference that is the first of its kind to be hosted by the country.

The three-day event at the University of Technology under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi has drawn experts from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Poland and the U.S.

Professor Nguyen Thanh Thuy, a member of the organizing committee, said the conference aims to promote research and the application of artificial intelligence in various fields such as finance, e-commerce, agriculture, education, smart cities and transportation.

AI has been helping to deal with the challenges society is facing in Vietnam.

The event is being supported by local authorities and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology to mark the country's Science and Technology Day on May 18.