Four Vietnamese universities in 2020 global rankings

Aerial view of a dorm complex in Hanoi's Vietnam National University. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Can Tho University has debuted at 251-300 in the QS World University Rankings among Agriculture & Forestry schools, the only Vietnamese entry in the list.

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has risen 100 places to 351-400 this year among Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing universities, again the only Vietnamese presence in the category.

It has also debuted at 451-500th among Mathematics schools, and risen 50 places to 351-400th among Electrical & Electronics schools and 451-500th in the Computer Science & Information Systems list.

The Vietnam National University, Hanoi, has remained at 551-600th in Computer Science & Information Systems, debuted at 401-450th in Mathematics and fallen 50 places from 501-550th in Physics & Astronomy.

The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, has debuted at 551-600th in Computer Science & Information Systems.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks schools in 48 subjects based on four criteria: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper, and the H-index which measures the productivity and impacts of published scientific works.

This year there are 1,368 schools from 158 countries and territories.