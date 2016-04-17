Four parliamentary self-nominees reach final list in HCM City

According to the result of the third consultation round held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC) in Ho Chi Minh City this morning, four out of 25 self-nominated candidates have made it to the conference’s approved list, including director of Ho Chi Minh City's Institute for Economic Research and Management Tran Quang Thang, head of a production workshop at Cau Tre food processing plant Nguyen Thi Huyen, lawyer Ha Hai and general director of Bachy Soletanche Vietnam Co. Ltd. Le Nguyen Minh Quang.

Among the 21 candidates not shortlisted were famous public figures such as actor-businessman Le Dinh Hung, widely known as Hung Cuu Long, and singer Lam Ngan Mai.

The group of 175 qualified candidates consists of 75 females, 32 people under the age of 35, nine members of ethnic minorities and 11 religious representatives.

During the conference, the candidacy of party secretary to Hoc Mon district Nguyen Du was called into question for ‘causing disunity in the work place’. However, it was cleared by the City Inspection Commission that decided the allegations were based on disagreements in district leadership, and the charge of causing disunity proved unfounded.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of HCM City's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Vu Thanh Luu said the preliminary list of candidates running for the city's People’s Council consists of 203 candidates, with 25 independent candidates.

After the second consultation, 10 people withdrew from the preliminary list. The total number of candidates remaining in the preliminary list was 193.