Former US President Obama visits HCMC

Former US President Barack Obama meets with HCMC's Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan in HCMC, December 9, 2019.

The meeting took place at the city Party office, where Nhan praised Obama for his contribution to bilateral ties during his presidency, particularly to the establishment of a comprehensive partnership between the two countries in 2013.

Nhan also thanked Obama for the establishment of the Fulbright University Vietnam, and his and his family’s efforts to help education in Vietnam, especially for girl children.

He said he hoped that the Obama Foundation would continue to support developmental projects in Vietnam’s rural areas.

In reply, Obama said he would continue to help develop ties between the U.S. and Vietnam, and connect American investors and corporations with Vietnam.

Obama had arrived in HCMC on Sunday during what was his first visit after he relinquished office. He visited Hanoi and HCMC during presidency in May 2016. Obama is accompanied by his wife, Michelle.

Michelle, a representative of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, visited Can Giuoc High School in Long An Province in the Mekong Delta on Monday to promote girls' education.

She was accompanied by Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush, and actresses Julia Roberts, Ngo Thanh Van and Lana Condor.

The Obamas left HCMC on Tuesday for Malaysia, where they will attend the Obama Foundation's inaugural "Leaders: Asia-Pacific" event in Kuala Lumpur from December 10 to 14.