Foreign diplomats visit final resting place of General Giap before descending into the deep

By Le Bich   May 12, 2016 | 05:48 pm GMT+7

The ambassadors of Britain, Italy, Sweden, Argentine, the Czech Republic and Australia, along with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, visited General Vo Nguyen Giap’s grave yesterday in Quang Binh province to pay their respects.

Son Doong expedition crew including the six ambassadors and assistant S.o.S paid a visit and lit incense in tribute to General Giap at his tomb in Vung Chua - Yen Island, Quang Trach District, Quang Binh Province.

Tom Malinowski, Assistant Sos, arrived in Vietnam several days ahead of Son Doong expedition, lasting from May 11 to May 17.

The crew members take turn paying tribute to General Giap.

The crew members took turn paying tribute to General Giap.
 
General Giaps tomb is located on a high hill facing the sea.

A crew member and Australian ambassador Hugh Borrowman take a wefie.

Tags: Son Doong ambassador general giap
 
