Foreign diplomats visit final resting place of General Giap before descending into the deep

The Son Doong expedition team, including the six ambassadors and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State paid a visit and lit incense in tribute to General Giap at his grave on Vung Chua - Yen Island, Quang Trach district, Quang Binh province.
Tom Malinowski, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, arrived in Vietnam several days ahead of the Son Doong expedition, that will last from May 11 to 17.
The expedition members lit incense in tribute to General Giap.
General Giap’s grave is located on a hill facing the sea.
A crew member and Australian Ambassador Hugh Borrowman take a ‘wefie’.