Five Chinese caught illegally entering Vietnam to gamble

While on patrol, border guards in Quang Ninh, which is home to the popular Ha Long Bay and shares a border with China, on Saturday found the five Chinese acting suspiciously and asked them to stop for a check. All failed to supply legal entry papers to the country, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The detainees included four women - Guan Li Li, 32, Huang Mei Hua, 26, Miu Jin Bao, 33, Li Qing Hua, 27, and 27-year-old man Lin Jie, coming from Guangxi and Fujian provinces.

Five Chinese are held at an office of border guards in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, July 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of Quang Ninh Border Station.

They said they had illegally entered Vietnam to gamble at casinos in Mong Cai Town of Quang Ninh.

They said an unidentified Chinese man helped to transport them into Vietnam for 5,000 yuan ($700) each. At around 11 p.m. Friday, they had gathered in the coastal areas of China’s Wanwei Beach of Guangxi Province on the border with Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai Town. Later, the Chinese man used a raft to carry them to Tra Co Beach in Mong Cai.

All five have been put in quarantine at a facility in Mong Cai for 14 days, as per Covid-19 prevention protocol.

One July 1, border guards in Quang Ninh arrested two Vietnamese men for helping three Chinese enter the country illegally to gamble. All were sent to quarantine facilities.