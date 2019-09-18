Five Chinese arrested for filming, broadcasting porn with Vietnamese minors

The filming of adult content, as shown in an illustration photo by Reuters.

Xiang Deng Jun, 30, Zhang Hui Min, 38, Fang Jun Jie, 33, Dai Hong Hai, 22, Liu Xiao Wei, 30 and their Vietnamese intepreter Sam Thi Sen, 24, were arrested after a 15-year-old girl, who wishes to stay anonymous, accused them of making her have sex and livestreaming it on Chinese social media. This was done since March, local media reported.

The girl, who filed a complaint with the police last Friday, said the acts happened in a house in Son Tra District of the central city of Da Nang.

The group of six was busted in a police house raid last Saturday. Mobile phones and laptops containing pornographic images and videos were found at the scene.

Further investigations have shown that Sen had rented the house to live with her boyfriend Min since February. They and the rest of the group produced pornographic videos to be released on the Internet.

Sen also recruited women on Facebook to be filmed performing sexual acts, promising up to VND1 million ($43) for a six-hour long footage. From February to April, Sen recruited a number of women to be filmed in pornographic videos that were broadcast for viewers who paid for it.

Police are investigating the porn racket further.

Vietnamese law dictates that sex with people under 16 is considered statutory rape, punishable in extreme cases with death.