First airline in Vietnam lets passengers self-check luggage

By Doan Loan   January 14, 2020 | 04:28 pm GMT+7
Passengers wait to check in their luggage at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Duy.

Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will allow passengers to self-check luggage to avoid crippling queues.

The airline debuted the new method on domestic routes from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Nha Trang airports on Tuesday.

Passengers are expected to weigh their own luggage, input relevant information, and print boarding passes before accessing the check-in conveyor.

Luggage will only be accepted once all boarding pass and luggage information correlate.

This is the first time the service is applied in Vietnam to help passengers save time and avoid overload at check-in counters, especially for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival, when travel demand peaks.

Airports across Vietnam served 116 million passengers last year, up 12 percent against 2018, including 41.7 million foreign travelers, up 13.6 percent and 74 million domestic passengers, up 11 percent, official data shows.

Vietnam Airlines Group accounted for over 50 percent of the market share. It comprises national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, low-cost arm Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO).

