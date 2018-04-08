VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Fire rips through nature reserve in central Vietnam

By Tu Huynh   April 8, 2018 | 02:11 pm GMT+7

The fire destroyed a large area of land and took all night for firefighters to contain it.

A fire destroyed 60 hectares (148 acres) of forest in a nature reserve in central Vietnam on Saturday night.

Witnesses saw smoke rising from the Ta Cu reserve in Binh Thuan Province before massive flames engulfed the area, fueled by dry leaves and branches.

Around a hundred firefighters, rangers and local residents split into groups to douse the fire, and were able to contain it by Sunday morning. However, firefighters are still keeping watch to prevent it from reigniting.

The cause of fire has not been identified.

Related News:
Tags: Fire burns down nature reserve Vietnam
 
Read more
Australian man falls to his death from Ho Chi Minh City hotel

Australian man falls to his death from Ho Chi Minh City hotel

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's sex industry, tax on expats, police enhancement and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's sex industry, tax on expats, police enhancement and more

Vietnam warns internet users of 'extremely dangerous' ransomware

Vietnam warns internet users of 'extremely dangerous' ransomware

Limited education opportunities hinder social mobility in rural Vietnam: Oxfam

Limited education opportunities hinder social mobility in rural Vietnam: Oxfam

Erosion attacks yet another part of Vietnam’s Mekong delta

Erosion attacks yet another part of Vietnam’s Mekong delta

9 million Vietnamese people still living in extreme poverty: report

9 million Vietnamese people still living in extreme poverty: report

Vietnam's former police chief arrested in multi-million-dollar gambling case

Vietnam's former police chief arrested in multi-million-dollar gambling case

Report paints brighter picture of corruption control in Vietnam

Report paints brighter picture of corruption control in Vietnam

 
go to top