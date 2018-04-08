Fire rips through nature reserve in central Vietnam

A fire destroyed 60 hectares (148 acres) of forest in a nature reserve in central Vietnam on Saturday night.

Witnesses saw smoke rising from the Ta Cu reserve in Binh Thuan Province before massive flames engulfed the area, fueled by dry leaves and branches.

Around a hundred firefighters, rangers and local residents split into groups to douse the fire, and were able to contain it by Sunday morning. However, firefighters are still keeping watch to prevent it from reigniting.

The cause of fire has not been identified.