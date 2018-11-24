VnExpress International
Fans in thrall as Vietnam qualifies for AFF Cup semifinals

By Staff reporters   November 24, 2018 | 10:25 pm GMT+7

A 3-0 win against Cambodia sent Vietnamese football fans flocking to the streets Saturday, hooting, screaming and waving flags.

Downtown Hanoi was a scream Saturday night. Fans constantly shout out "Vietnam for victory".

Hang Bai Street near the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi is packed with fans and flags at 10 p.m., minutes after the game ended on Saturday night.

Special fan: A kid standing on motorbike with the horn.

Fans did not wait for the game to finish. They rushed in droves to the Hoan Kiem Lake area on their motorbikes, armed with flags, horns and other paraphernalia.  

"I took my wife and daughter here when the game entered the 80th minute," said Hoi, celebrating the win with his family.

The Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi went wild in red after the game.

On Hang Bai Street, the screaming, honking and waving of flags showed no sign of stopping.

And on Dinh Tien Hoang street.

Fans on Nguyen Thai Hoc Street are moving towards Hoan Kiem Lake, constantly screaming "Vietnam, champion" at every intersection.

After the game, Vietnam will continue its AFF run with group A's second-placed Malaysia, who won Myanmar 2-0 also on Saturday night.

Cambodia was already out of the game before this match.

Vietnam will play its semifinal match on December 2.

