End of an era for Indochina's former mega-factory
The factory that features on the VND2,000 bill is being demolished.
The demolition of Nam Dinh textile factory, once Indochina's biggest factory, has started.
It was built in 1898 by the French and was known as the greatest industrial establishment of the time with more than 5,000 workers.
Nam Dinh, the “Manchester of Tonkin”, was an important manufacturing town during colonial times with its mills and factories weaving silk and cotton.
Demolition is underway.
Many workers have asked for the parts that don’t cause environmental pollution to be preserved.
Operations at the fiber production mill in the southern area are to continue until 2020.
The fiber machine that was illustrated in the VND2,000 bill is on display at the factory.
The textile factory on the VND2,000 note.
The factory in its heyday.
A board with slogans calling for labour saftey and higher productivity still stands at the old factory.
A new residential area will be built on the historic ground. The money paid for the land will be re-invested in a new textile factory in the Hoa Xa Industrial Zone.