Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary

By Nguyen Dong, Van Pham   April 12, 2016 | 07:27 pm GMT+7

Tay Nguyen's (Central Highlands) mobile units regiment are the country's top well-trained armed forces, ready to prevent upheavals and counter terrorism.

elite-central-highlands-forces-celebrate-anniversary

On April 12, Tay Nguyen's mobile units regiment (E20) celebrated its 15th anniversary. 
On the occasion, the regiment was awarded the Fatherland Defense Order, second level, by the president. Colonel General Pham Dung, vice minister of Public Security, presented the medal to the unit.
elite-central-highlands-forces-celebrate-anniversary-2

The mobile units consist of three battalions with over 1,500 police officers. The battalions are based in the provinces of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong.
Police wield batons and shields in full riot gear during a parade.
Special forces specialize in anti-terrorism and kidnapping cases.
Trainers take part in the parade.
elite-central-highlands-forces-celebrate-anniversary-6

After the parade the units put on a martial arts performance.
The most captivating performance was when police officers walked on broken glass carrying heavy weights.
A police officer bends a steel bar with his neck.
A shooting performance shows the officers' ability to adapt to different terrain.
Officers in disguise carry out a practice drill.
