Electronics store fined for sexy bikini show

May 8, 2016 | 02:08 pm GMT+7

The Tran Anh electronics store in Hanoi has been fined VND40 million ($1,780) for hiring five girls in swimwear to promote sales last week.

The display went against traditional culture, according to a decision by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports.

electronics-store-fined-for-sexy-bikini-show

Tran Anh electronics store. Photo by VnExpress

Authorities said Tran Anh’s bikini show violated local regulations, which ban advertisements and acts that are deemed offensive in Vietnamese culture. Hanoi has also decided to look into other promotional campaigns and advertisements run by the company.

Ngo Thanh Dat, marketing manager at Tran Anh, had earlier told VnExpress the company intended to use images from the girls in its sex education videos.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also stated in a circular issued recently that artists, models and beauty pageant entrants will be banned from being photographed or recorded nude or in ‘inappropriate’ clothing and makeup. There is also a clause included in the circular on deliberately or accidentally spreading such images.

