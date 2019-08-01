VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Drunken passenger fined for sexual harassment on Vietnam Airlines flight

By Doan Loan   August 1, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Drunken passenger fined for sexual harassment on Vietnam Airlines flight
Vu Anh Cuong (L) is taken off a Vietnam Airlines flight on July 26, 2019 after he was found to be drunk and sexually harassing a female passenger. Photo courtesy of the Northern Airports Authority.

Aviation authorities have slapped a fine of VND10 million ($430) on a man who admitted to groping a woman passenger on a domestic flight.

The Northern Airport Authority had summoned Vu Anh Cuong, the director of a Ho Chi Minh City-based real estate company following accusations he had groped a woman on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Hanoi to HCMC on July 26. 

"Cuong admitted to sexually harassing the woman ... and apologized to [her]," Tran Hoai Phuong, director of the Northern Airport Authority, said.

Cuong used gestures and words to violate the dignity of aviation staff and female passengers on the plane, forcing aviation authorities to impose on him the maximum fine provided for, he said.

Cuong was taken off the flight as it was preparing to take off after he was found to be drunk, sexually harassing the woman passenger and insulting a flight attendant.

Unlike rape, sexual harassment is not a criminal offense in Vietnam.

The issue is underreported and was not treated seriously until recently, when incidents like this one tend to raise big discussions on social media.

A 2014 survey of 2,000 Vietnamese women by the NGO ActionAid found 87 percent of women and girls had experienced sexual harassment in public.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Airlines sexual harassment drunken passenger aviation industry Vietnam HCMC travel
 
Read more
Pompeo criticizes China after meeting top diplomat in Bangkok

Pompeo criticizes China after meeting top diplomat in Bangkok

China exerting 'maximum pressure' to set its own East Sea rules: expert

China exerting 'maximum pressure' to set its own East Sea rules: expert

HCMC downtown car toll not before 2021

HCMC downtown car toll not before 2021

Ha Long Bay bans sailing as storm Wipha near

Ha Long Bay bans sailing as storm Wipha near

80 percent of Vietnamese human trafficking victims end up in China

80 percent of Vietnamese human trafficking victims end up in China

National highway section in Mekong Delta collapses into river

National highway section in Mekong Delta collapses into river

Mekong Delta parched as river dries up upstream

Mekong Delta parched as river dries up upstream

 
go to top