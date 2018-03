Vietnam has bagged its first medal at the 2017 Mexico World Para Powerlifting in style after weightlifter Le Van Cong broke the world record in the men’s 49kg class by lifting 183.5 kg on Monday.

Cong set a world record of 183.5kg (4,045 lbs) in his fourth attempt, breaking the mark of 183kg he set at Rio Paralympic 2016.

It was the third World Championships for Le, who claimed silver at both Kuala Lumpur 2010 and Dubai 2014.