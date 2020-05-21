VnExpress International
Day 35 begins without Covid-19 community transmission

By Le Nga   May 21, 2020 | 06:27 am GMT+7
A teacher talks to students about protocol on preventing Covid-19 spread at Nguyen Du Secondary School in Nam Tu Liem District of Hanoi, May 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam began Thursday morning with no new Covid-19 infection, also recording the 35th straight day without community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The nation’s Covid-19 tally stands at 324 as updated Monday evening. Of these, 60 are active patients and the other 264 have recovered.

Of the total number of infections, 184 were imported and the rest caused by community transmission, of which there has been no instance since April 16.

Vietnam has also recorded no death caused by Covid-19.

The country’s most seriously ill Covid-19 patient, a 43-year-old British man designated as "Patient 91," was announced free of the novel coronavirus Wednesday morning after having five negative tests in 10 days. His condition, however, is still critical and he remains on life support.

Health experts are getting him ready for a lung transplant as decided by the Health Ministry last week, but he suffers from pleural infection and is not ready for such an operation. The nation has spent about VND5 billion ($215,000) over the past two months on the Brit who works as a pilot for Vietnam Airlines.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, with more than 329,000 deaths reported to date.

