Da Nang stops receiving repatriation flights

By Gia Chinh   July 24, 2020 | 11:01 pm GMT+7
Da Nang Airport crowded with domestic visitors, July 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Flights bringing Vietnamese back from other countries as well as those carrying overseas experts to Da Nang will be redirected to another location.

"This direction will be implemented immediately. Domestic flights to and from Da Nang will operate normally until further announcement," said Vo Huy Cuong, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The redirection request was made by acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, he added.

Deputy Director of the Da Nang International Airport Hoang Huu Cuong said the airport had welcomed about 10 flights repatriating overseas Vietnamese or welcoming foreign experts to Vietnam this month.

"Da Nang Airport was set to welcome more flights from abroad in the coming days. These flights will be rescheduled," Cuong said.

The city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention announced Friday that a 57-year-old retiree in the city's Lien Chieu district had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Da Nang has quarantined more than 50 people who came into close contact with the man. Large scale testing will be conducted in some areas of the central city, authorities said.

Vietnam has recorded 413 Covid-19 cases, of these 48 are active cases.

