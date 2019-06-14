VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Construction ministry inspectors arrested on bribery allegations

By Nguyen Ha, Ba Do   June 14, 2019 | 03:40 pm GMT+7

Two inspectors from the Ministry of Construction were arrested Wednesday for allegedly receiving bribes during a work visit to Vinh Phuc Province.

Nguyen Thi Kim Anh, 44, and Dang Hai Anh, 38, were caught red-handed receiving bribes by Vinh Phuc Police. Kim Anh is deputy head of the anti-corruption division of the ministry's (MoC) inspection team.

Their workplace, the Vinh Tuong People’s Committee, was raided by the provincial police Wednesday. Both were accused of receiving bribery on duty.

The two are now in custody at Vinh Phuc Police’s detention center.

Inspector Nguyen Thi Kim Anh. Photo courtesy of the Vinh Tuong Peoples Committee

Inspector Nguyen Thi Kim Anh. Photo courtesy of the Vinh Tuong People's Committee

On Thursday, an MoC inspection team was reported by Vinh Phuc Police for soliciting bribes. The inspection team was on a working trip to the northern province's Vinh Tuong District to inspect current progress in its infrastructural planning.

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha had confirmed the allegation. He said the incident was "regretful" and that he would resolve the matter once the police release their findings.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Friday that the case is under Ministry of Public Security investigation.

Several National Assembly delegates have said the incident would affect the MoC’s reputation.

"For a while now, the public has been wondering if inspectors could also be corrupted, and in reality, the answer is yes," said Nguyen Thai Hoc, head of the Central Committee for Internal Affairs.

Pham Van Hoa, a delegate from the southern province of Dong Thap, said authorities need to strictly punish such behavior, failing which the reputation of inspectors would be undermined.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Vinh Tuong Vinh Phuc corruption bribery
 
Read more
New law to show zero tolerance for alcohol while driving

New law to show zero tolerance for alcohol while driving

Five die in southern Vietnam car-truck collision

Five die in southern Vietnam car-truck collision

Vietnam official denies Japan junket funded by fake-fuel tycoon

Vietnam official denies Japan junket funded by fake-fuel tycoon

Three Vietnamese drug traffickers sentenced to death

Three Vietnamese drug traffickers sentenced to death

Military aircraft crashes in central Vietnam, two killed

Military aircraft crashes in central Vietnam, two killed

Ex-prosecutor to stand closed trial for molesting girl in Saigon elevator

Ex-prosecutor to stand closed trial for molesting girl in Saigon elevator

Vietnam rescues injured Filipino sailor off Da Nang coast

Vietnam rescues injured Filipino sailor off Da Nang coast

 
go to top