Construction ministry inspectors arrested on bribery allegations

Nguyen Thi Kim Anh, 44, and Dang Hai Anh, 38, were caught red-handed receiving bribes by Vinh Phuc Police. Kim Anh is deputy head of the anti-corruption division of the ministry's (MoC) inspection team.

Their workplace, the Vinh Tuong People’s Committee, was raided by the provincial police Wednesday. Both were accused of receiving bribery on duty.

The two are now in custody at Vinh Phuc Police’s detention center.

Inspector Nguyen Thi Kim Anh. Photo courtesy of the Vinh Tuong People's Committee

On Thursday, an MoC inspection team was reported by Vinh Phuc Police for soliciting bribes. The inspection team was on a working trip to the northern province's Vinh Tuong District to inspect current progress in its infrastructural planning.

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha had confirmed the allegation. He said the incident was "regretful" and that he would resolve the matter once the police release their findings.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Friday that the case is under Ministry of Public Security investigation.

Several National Assembly delegates have said the incident would affect the MoC’s reputation.

"For a while now, the public has been wondering if inspectors could also be corrupted, and in reality, the answer is yes," said Nguyen Thai Hoc, head of the Central Committee for Internal Affairs.

Pham Van Hoa, a delegate from the southern province of Dong Thap, said authorities need to strictly punish such behavior, failing which the reputation of inspectors would be undermined.