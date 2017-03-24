VnExpress International
Chinese murderer gets life sentence for shooting business rival in Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong   March 24, 2017 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Feng Long Chun at the trial in Da Nang on Friday. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The victim was shot dead in front of his three-year-old daughter.

A court in the central city of Da Nang sentenced a Chinese man to life in jail on Friday for killing a Chinese rival over a business dispute.

Feng Long Chun, 27, was convicted of killing a 31-year-old Chinese man after believing that the latter’s comments had caused his online business to go bust.

The indictment said Feng left China and traveled to Thailand, where he bought a gun. He then flew to Cambodia before crossing the border into Vietnam, it said.

He tracked down the victim at his house in Da Nang in November 2015, and shot him just as he was about to drive his three-year-old daughter to school.

The victim collapsed and died, but his daughter was unharmed. Feng gave himself up soon after that.

Feng said the victim had been making negative comments about his sales posts, which he believed had caused his business to go bust.

He said he had not planned to kill the man, and had just wanted to scare him.

Tags: Vietnam justice murder foreigners
 
