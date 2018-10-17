Chinese men imprisoned in Dong Nai for organizing gambling

Chinese national Weng Guang Yu, 41, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for organizing an illegal gambling operation.

The Dong Nai People’s Court gave 17 others, including a Chinese man, between 11 months and three and a half years for the same crime.

The judges said investigators should probe the conduct of some Dong Nai officers to find out if they had connived with the guilty people in organizing the gambling.

Defendants at court on October 16. Photo courtesy of VnExpress/Thai Ha

According to the indictment, in May last year Chinese national Defu, 32, established Silver Lighting Co., Ltd in the province’s Bien Hoa city.

He hired Hoang Nguyen Tung Anh as a legal representative, Weng as a manager, and Yang ZhiBin as an accountant.

The defendants installed several game machines to facilitate gambling. These included Fish Table, Dragon Shooting and Number Guessing Party.

On September 22 the police raided Silver Lightning Company and took in company staff along with many patrons gambling there.

But Defu and Anh managed to get away.

According to the investigation, within four months the defendants had earned more than VND6.8 billion ($291,300).