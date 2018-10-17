VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese men imprisoned in Dong Nai for organizing gambling

By Phuoc Tuan   October 17, 2018 | 11:13 am GMT+7

A Dong Nai Province court has jailed 18 Chinese and local people for organizing gambling and ordered an investigation into collusion by some police officers.

Chinese national Weng Guang Yu, 41, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for organizing an illegal gambling operation.

The Dong Nai People’s Court gave 17 others, including a Chinese man, between 11 months and three and a half years for the same crime.

The judges said investigators should probe the conduct of some Dong Nai officers to find out if they had connived with the guilty people in organizing the gambling.

Defendants at court on October 16. Photo courtesy of VnExpress/Thai Ha

Defendants at court on October 16. Photo courtesy of VnExpress/Thai Ha

According to the indictment, in May last year Chinese national Defu, 32, established Silver Lighting Co., Ltd in the province’s Bien Hoa city. 

He hired Hoang Nguyen Tung Anh as a legal representative, Weng as a manager, and Yang ZhiBin as an accountant.

The defendants installed several game machines to facilitate gambling. These included Fish Table, Dragon Shooting and Number Guessing Party. 

On September 22 the police raided Silver Lightning Company and took in company staff along with many patrons gambling there.

But Defu and Anh managed to get away. 

According to the investigation, within four months the defendants had earned more than VND6.8 billion ($291,300).

Related News:
Tags: gambling Vietnam Dong Nai Chinese crime
 
Read more
Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

 
go to top