Chinese man jailed for deadly traffic accident in Vietnam

A court in the southern province of Tay Ninh sentenced a Chinese man to three and a half years in jail on Friday for causing a crash that killed three people last December, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Li Zhang Yun, 42, was charged with violating road traffic regulations, the report said.

The indictment said he hit a motorbike as he was trying to turn left on the night of December 17. All three men on the bike, 21, 29 and 30 years old, were rushed to hospital but died soon later.

Yun worked for a company in Tay Ninh and has compensated the victims’ families more than VND300 million ($13,200).