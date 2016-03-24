VnExpress International
Ceremony in Hanoi honors victims of Brussels terrorist attacks

By Pham Van   March 24, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7

Hundreds of people gathered at Hanoi Tower yesterday afternoon to commemorate the victims of the Brussels attacks.

People at Hanoi Tower spent one minute to commemorate the deceased victims. In the morning of March 22, Brussels was shaken by two blasts at Zaventem and a blast at metro station Maelbeek, which caused the deaths of at least 30 people and injured over 200 people.

Attendees lit candles and wrote prayers to the victims.

The incident happend not long ago after Salah Abdeslam, suspect in last November's attack in Paris, had been arrested in a raid in Brussels.

Echoing Belgium's Prime Minister, Belgian Ambassador Jehanne Roccas said: "Yes, we will feel sad. We will bear the suffering you caused, but never will we surrender our values. Together we stand ready to protect our way of being, our way of living."

Mr Pham Sanh Chau, former ambassador in Belgium.

Ambassador Roccas extended her thanks to the attendees.

Belgian police are continuing their investigation into the attacks.

Photo by Tomas Slavicek.

Tags: Brussels suicide bombers
 
