Ceremony in Hanoi honors victims of Brussels terrorist attacks

People observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims. On the morning of March 22, Brussels was shaken by two blasts at Zaventem airport and another at Maelbeek metro station, which caused the deaths of at least 30 people and injured over 200 people.
Attendees lit candles and wrote messages of support and condolence.
The incident happened not long after Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in last November's attack in Paris, had been arrested in a raid in Brussels.
Echoing Belgium's Prime Minister, Belgian Ambassador Jehanne Roccas said: "Yes, we will feel sad. We will bear the suffering you caused, but never will we surrender our values. Together we stand ready to protect our way of being, our way of living."
Ambassador Roccas extended her thanks to the attendees.
Photo by Tomas Slavicek.