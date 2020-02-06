VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Central Vietnam couple test positive for swine flu

By Hoang Phong   February 6, 2020 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
Central Vietnam couple test positive for swine flu
Chinese medical personnel prepare swine flu medicine at a hospital in Hefei in eastern China’s Anhui Province. Photo by AFP/File.

Health officials in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum have quarantined a couple after they tested positive for influenza virus A/H1N1.

The 28-year-old man, who was working in China's Guangxi Province, had returned home to Kon Tum to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday on January 23. A few days later, he and his 26-year-old wife developed high fever and had coughing fits.

On February 3, the couple were quarantined at the provincial general hospital. Tests showed them positive for the A/H1N1 influenza virus.

After two days of treatment, their health is in stable condition, doctors said Thursday.

Influenza A/H1N1 is a regular seasonal flu. Chronic patients, people with compromised immune systems, pregnant women and other vulnerable people contracting the influenza A virus are susceptible to multiple organ damage and severe complications that can even prove fatal.

The contagious virus spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes, laughs, or talks. The disease can also be spread by touching the surface of an infected item and sharing utensils and toothbrushes with sick persons.

A global epidemic of this strain of the swine flu killed more than 17,000 people in 2009.

In 2018, eight people died of the flu in Vietnam.

Taiwan has been severely affected by the seasonal swine flu that has claimed 61 deaths in the past three months, the Taiwan Center for Disease Control has reported.

Related News:
Tags: swine flu A/H1N1 influenza Kon Tum Central Highlands province global epidemic seasonal flu
 
Read more
Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

Don't panic and stockpile food, health ministry advises

Don't panic and stockpile food, health ministry advises

Hanoi plans sewer system under polluted To Lich River

Hanoi plans sewer system under polluted To Lich River

Vietnamese woman's story of surviving the virus that causes global fears

Vietnamese woman's story of surviving the virus that causes global fears

Vietnam offers free treatment to nCoV patients

Vietnam offers free treatment to nCoV patients

2019-nCoV roundup: Vietnam steps up vigilance, preparations

2019-nCoV roundup: Vietnam steps up vigilance, preparations

268 quarantined at home following contact with nCoV patient in Nha Trang

268 quarantined at home following contact with nCoV patient in Nha Trang

Chinese man infected with nCoV spent 5 days in Nha Trang

Chinese man infected with nCoV spent 5 days in Nha Trang

 
go to top