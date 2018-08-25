Car-train collision kills 2 in central Vietnam

People gather around a car and train crash site in Nghe An Province on Saturday. Photo by VnExpress

The seven-seater car was crossing the railroad in the north central province at around 10 a.m. when it was hit by the running train traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi.

Two men in the car, 26 and 34 years old, were killed. The car's driver and the other passenger have been sent to hospital with heavy injuries. All four victims were family members.

Some witnesses said they had warned the car driver to stop as the train was coming near, but he still tried to drive across the railway.

At the site, the car was completely destroyed after being pushed on the track for around 300 meters (980 feet).

The train’s locomotive was slightly damaged and resumed its journey less than an hour later.

There was no barrier at the level crossing, only a warning signal. Police are investigating the accident further.

Official statistics shows about 62 railroad incidents occurred across the country in the first half of 2018, down 18.4 percent from a year ago. Many of them were deadly and left the north-south railway badly interrupted.

A report by the Vietnam Railways showed that there are 5,793 level crossing points across the country. Out of those, only 641 have stationed guards, 366 have automatic alarms and 507 have warning signs.