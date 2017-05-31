VnExpress International
Bystanding boy killed in slashing spree on Saigon street

By Quoc Thang   May 31, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
People gather at the site of a deadly slashing spree in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday night. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

A domestic row turned deadly when a man pulled a large knife and started hacking at innocent people.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday night after a fight between a couple quickly turned into a deadly slashing spree.

Camera footage shows a man and a woman arguing as they drive a motorbike through District 5. The woman is seen jumping off as the man tries to attack her, and passers-by step in to defend the woman.

Incensed, the man pulls a large knife and starts slashing indiscriminately at anyone in his way.

The boy was unable to get out of the way of the crazed knifeman, and despite being rushed to hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries. His father and uncle were also seriously injured.

Police are hunting for the man and the woman.

Tags: Vietnam public safety street attacks
 
