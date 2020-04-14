British Covid-19 patient with blood cancer discharged in Hanoi

Dixong John Garth reunites with his wife Shan Coralie Barker as he is discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on April 13, 2020. Photo by the hospital.

Garth is the 28th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam. He was confirmed positive on March 8.

He landed in Hanoi on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 with his wife on March 2, both coming as tourists. That flight also carried 15 other passengers who were later confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus.

The couple was on tour in the northern province of Quang Ninh when they were taken to quarantine camp on March 6. They both tested positive later and were transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases for treatment on March 13.

The process of treating Garth was a bumpy road as he is an elderly who has been diagnosed with blood cancer for 10 years.

On March 22, he needs respiratory support, during which an oxygen mask was put on the patient's face to help them get the oxygen more easily.

On March 27, he was put on a ventilator, basically a machine that breathes for the patient, and was moved to intensive care.

10 days later, doctors at the hospital and leading experts on resuscitation in Vietnam had to sit down together and keep a close eye on his condition, along with several other critical Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

They had made adjustments to the treatment regimen several times to find what suits him best.

On April 5, Garth started to show signs of recovering, he does not need the ventilator but just the respiratory support. Three days later, he was able to breathe on his own without any support.

On April 13, the test arrived as negative for him the fourth time and as he has been fully recovered, the hospital decided to discharge him.

His wife, Shan Coralie Barker, 67, was discharged on April 2. Since then, she had stayed at the hospital for a 14-day health monitoring and waiting for her husband.

After Garth’s discharge, the couple have flown back home on a flight arranged by the British government for their citizens.

"If we got sick in Britain, we might have not been saved," the wife said.

"When learning that we both had had Covid-19, I was in shock. As a nurse, I knew that my husband was in critical condition and that his life was threatened when seeing that he had been sent to intensive care," she said.

Dong Phu Khiem, deputy head of the resuscitation department at the hospital, said: "When seeing the wife steps in to reunite with the husband, we see that all of our efforts have been repaid. That is truly happy!"

The British man brings the number of discharges in Vietnam to 146.

The nation has confirmed 265 cases so far, and 119 are still under treatment.