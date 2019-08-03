Bac Kan rockslide kills one, injures two

"Among the three victims (of the rockslide), two were related. A 17-year-old was driving a motorbike carrying the 76-year-old grandmother when the rockslide happened," said Nong Quang Nhat, director of the northeastern province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The grandmother died at the spot while the grandchild has been hospitalized. Firm identification of the third victim was not available at the time of writing, nor was it announced if the injured grandchild was a boy or a girl. Some reports have identified the grandchild as Tran Kim Tuan.
The rockslide was caused by storm Wipha, which stumbled on a 100 meters plus section of the National Highway 3 passing through Hoa Muc Commune, Cho Moi District.
The incident has paralyzed traffic between Bac Kan and Thai Nguyen provinces. Authorities have not been able to clear the highway since there are still signs of rockslides and landslides.
It is still raining heavily in the region and water levels are rising rapidly in local rivers.
"We have issued a warning to all communes in the province asking people not to go to places where there is a risk of landslides or swift currents," Nhat said.
Earlier today, at least one person died and 13 others were listed missing as heavy rains triggered by storm Wipha flooded many areas in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, according to local authorities.
Pham Van Tieu, a local official, said that search efforts have been undermined by heavy downpour and landslides.
Weather experts have warned of strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Tonkin, including coastal areas in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong, over the next 24 hours.
The northern and north-central regions should expect downpours of 100-400 mm until Sunday, they’ve said. Rainfall of 180 mm is considered heavy.