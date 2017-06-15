Australian police arrest Vietnamese nationals in cannabis farming investigation

Police in Perth in western Australia have arrested four Vietnamese nationals and frozen bank accounts containing more than $760,000 as part of an investigation into a cannabis-growing syndicate.

The Australian Association Press reported that a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are awaiting trial after being charged with dealing in property linked to criminal activity.

Police froze their bank accounts and made the arrests after spotting suspicious financial transactions, it said.

Search warrants carried out at their residences found more than $7,600 in cash.

Two other Vietnamese nationals were also arrested for delivering money to one of the houses. They face deportation for staying in Australia without valid visas.

Australia is fairly relaxed about cannabis. Late last year the Federal Government passed laws to legalize medicinal cannabis to treat patients with painful and chronic conditions with products imported from overseas.

It has also given the green light for licensed companies to legally import, store and sell the drug until domestic production meets local needs.