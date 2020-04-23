Another culprit jailed for resisting Covid-19 screening

Thai Xuan Hung, 37, was charged with "resisting a law enforcement officer in performance of his/her official duties," Tu Son Town People's Court stated Tuesday.

On April 5, Hung was riding a motorcycle when he encountered a Covid-19 checkpoint on Tan Lap Street, Dinh Bang Ward of Tu Son Town.

When stopped for a body temperature check, he swore, snatched papers and lay down on the road to resist law enforcement.

Hung admitted to his crime while in court.

Several people have been sentenced for resisting law enforcement amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This month, a man in the northern Thai Binh Province was jailed for nine months after beating officers in charge of health control when they asked him to wear a mask, while another in Bac Ninh was sentenced to a year in prison for snatching the phone of a medic and throwing it on the ground after being reminded to wear a mask.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 44 are active. The country has gone for a week without a new infection.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories, and more than 184,300 deaths have been reported.