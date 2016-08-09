american-university-in-vietnam-officially-opens-for-first-school-year

The American University in Vietnam (AUV) has kicked off its first school year in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.

The Vietnamese government approved the establishment of the AUV in December last year. Planning for the university began 15 years ago, and has received total investment of nearly VND3.2 trillion ($143.76 million), according to Vietnam Banking Times.

The university covers 32 hectares with modern facilities including lecture halls, a dormitory and sports facilities. In the 2016-2017 study program, the AUV plans to provide degree courses in business, administration, accounting, finance, marketing, hospitality management, multimedia and IT.

The American University in Vietnam has started the 2016 - 2017 academic year. Photo from auv.edu.vn

In following years, the American-style university will add medical courses to the program, while aviation, project management and environmental studies will also be taught in the future. All study programs will meet American standards.

AUV Principal Doctor Roy J Nirschel said: “The AUV provides small-sized classrooms, individual oriented teaching techniques along with faculty members from highly regarded universities in the United States.”

“The curricula will be designed to aim at developing students to become global citizens with effective communication skills, positive thinking and other necessary knowledge,” Nirchel added.

The AUV is wholly-funded by foreign capital and a member of the Institute of International Education, and an independent, non-profit organization with headquarters in New York. The university has established relationships with the University of Missouri, California State University, the State University of New York and other top colleges and universities, according to the university’s website.

