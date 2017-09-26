VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

American diplomat mugged in Saigon taxi: police

By Staff reporters   September 26, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
American diplomat mugged in Saigon taxi: police
The U.S. Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Calvin Godfrey

He fell asleep during the ride and was allegedly awoken by a man trying to take a cell phone from his pocket.

An officer from the U.S. Consulate in Saigon was pinned down and robbed in a taxi in the center of the city on Sunday morning, according to police reports.

The reports quoted the American diplomat, only identified as a 43-year-old senior officer at the consulate, as saying that he was taking a taxi from his office in District 1 to his residence on Nguyen Du Street early in the morning.

He fell asleep during the ride and was awoken by a man trying to take a cell phone from his pocket.

He fought back, but another man held him from behind. He said he lost the phone, bank cards and VND1 million ($44) in cash.

The U.S. Consultate was not immediately available for comment.

Police in District 1 have also refused to provide further information, saying they are collecting statements. The name of the taxi company also remains a mystery.

Saigon is Vietnam’s largest and most modern city, but safety issues remain a concern for both locals and foreign visitors.

Earlier this month, American director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was hospitalized after being caught in a bar fight after midnight. Best known in Vietnam for the blockbuster "Kong: Skull Island", the director received special attention from the government following the incident because he is also the country's acting tourism ambassador.

"I was brutally and maliciously assaulted by a group of several men," he wrote in a letter to the U.S. embassy, saying that he "was a victim" of the melee. No one has been held responsible.

In June, an American tourist was stabbed to death during a fight with a Vietnamese man in the city’s backpacker district, allegedly over a drug deal. His attacker was arrested two weeks later.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon robberies crimes safety Americans foreigners
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top