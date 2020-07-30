AIA set to host first regional online health, wellness event

AIA Live will seek to deliver health and wellness content to inspire, motivate and educate people across the region as part of the company’s commitment to help them live ‘Healthier, Longer, Better lives’.

Key themes will include mental well-being, exercise, activity and rest, nutrition, and personal growth. There will also be light-hearted moments of music and comedy.

AIA Live has been designed to appeal across age groups and markets, celebrating the cultural diversity of the region while at the same time bringing people closer together to deepen their knowledge of health and wellness in a fun and engaging way.

AIA Live will be broadcast on Sunday, August 2, and will include more than 30 unique sessions.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group chief marketing officer, said: "In this Covid world we live in, we see mindsets and behaviors changing and we are committed to keeping connected with our customers and supporting them with knowledge and practical tips for health and wellness.

"We know our audiences are online now more than ever before and are looking for new ways to stay motivated, active and live a healthy lifestyle - often within the confines of their own home.

"We are therefore very excited to be presenting AIA Live, a first of its kind event, which will be a day of powerful and inspiring content and a meaningful way for us to deliver on our commitment to helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better lives," he said.

Beckham will open and close the event, narrate personal stories about how he and his family have dealt with the extraordinary events of 2020 and talk about some of the lessons he has learnt.

Celebrity chef Jeremy Pang will cook dishes using various ingredients from across Asia, and coaches from AIA’s partner, England’s Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (Spurs), will challenge participants to try some easy and fun football skills.

They will be supported by more than 20 other regional influencers and keynote guests, bringing together AIA’s family of ambassadors for the first time ever.

AIA Live will be hosted on AIA’s Healthy Living YouTube channel and AIA Vitality members will be able to earn AIA Vitality Points for taking part.

David Beckham, AIA Group’s global ambassador.

By registering for the event, participants will also get the chance to win amazing prizes including trips to London to watch Spurs play and meet their first team players, footballs signed by Beckham, virtual cooking lessons with Pang, and merchandise from AIA’s other ambassadors.

The company plans to host similar days in China and India in early September, with content tailored for those markets.

Beckham said: "I’m very proud to be involved in AIA Live alongside my fellow AIA ambassadors, sharing our thoughts and experiences with people across Asia about how we can live Healthier, Longer, Better lives. We’ve all faced unexpected challenges this year and looking after ourselves mentally and physically has never been more important.

"I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand the transformational work that AIA is doing in markets all over the region to help its customers and communities. I hope people will feel inspired to make the little changes in their lives that can make a big difference, and that this unique event will really motivate them."

To register for AIA Live and know more about it, please see here.