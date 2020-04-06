Addicts kept away from rehab centers in Vietnam’s Covid-19 fight

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has also directed that all visits by loved ones to drug inmates are suspended to ensure social distancing needed to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus to rehab facilities.

Vietnam began a 15-day nationwide social distancing campaign April 1, during which it does not allow gatherings of more than two people and asks people to stay home and only go out when truly necessary.

The step was taken citing a crucial two-week period in the nation's Covid-19 fight.

Rehab centers have been asked to make sure that all inmates complete their health declarations every day, and to keep a close eye on senior inmates as well as those with chronic diseases as they would be hit hardest by Covid-19 should they contract the virus.

Once an inmate completes her/his compulsory rehabilitation session, the centers must submit their medical information to local authorities, so that she/he is isolated at home following the Covid-19 prevention protocol.

Vietnam has successfully treated and discharged 91 of the 241 Covid-19 cases it has recorded so far.