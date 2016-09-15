accelerating-car-numbers-clog-hanoi-streets

Hanoi has about 5.5 million private vehicles, but cars account for a mere 10 percent of them, with motorcycles continuing to rule the road, according to data from Hanoi’s Traffic Police Department.

However, the number of cars is estimated to be rising by 17 percent per year, while the number of motorcycles is only growing at 11 percent.

The rising number of private cars has put pressure on Hanoi’s transport infrastructure, which takes up about 50 percent of the city’s total expenditure each year.

The city plans to build 88 parking lots, but only 20 have been completed.

In mid-2015, Hanoi allowed parking on central streets like Ly Thuong Kiet and Tran Hung Dao, as well as other large streets with less traffic like Xa Dan, Tran Dai Nghia and Trung Hoa.

Cars are allowed to park along two sides of many central streets, narrowing the roads used by other vehicles.

Owners leave their cars on Ngo Thi Nham Street no-parking signs in Hang Bai Ward.

A no-parking sign in front of a store on Ngo Van So Street.

To reduce traffic congestion caused by narrow roads, the Department of Transport is working on a plan for cars to stop on one side of streets instead of both sides.

The scheme will be piloted on Da Tuong Street and small streets like Tran Quoc Toan and Nguyen Gia Thieu.

The Hanoi Transport & Services Corporation has constructed multi-story car garages to reduce the number of private cars parking on the street.

Chairman of Hanoi’s People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said the city will build five more underground parking lots to cater for the rising number of cars. The city has hired Japanese experts to set up these parking zones.

Related news:

> Radical proposal to limit Hanoi's motorcycle traffic

> Traffic jams cost Ho Chi Minh City $820 million each year