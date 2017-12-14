VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

A hundred tons of trash invades central Vietnam beach

By Nguyen Dong   December 14, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7

Da Nang's beautiful coastline now resembles a garbage dump due to severe weather.

Nguyen Tat Thanh beach, from the end of Da Phuoc coastal urban area to Lien Chieu District is huddled by an immense amount of trash.

Nguyen Tat Thanh Beach in Da Nang is seen strewn with piles of trash.
Tran Van Tien, vice president of Da Nang Urban Environment, JSC said around 80 to 100 tons of trash is cluttering beaches from Ton That Dam intersection to Ha Khe (Thanh Khe District), from Phu Loc bridge to the Pine Forrest (Lien Chieu District). We are cleaning up beaches, prioritizing those that people swim, the rest will be dealt with soon after, Tien shared and said that there are 5km left to be cleaned.

Tran Van Tien, vice president of the Da Nang Urban Environment JSC, said around 100 tons of trash has washed up on large stretches of beach. “We are cleaning up our beaches and prioritizing those where people swim. The rest will be dealt with soon,” Tien said, adding there is still 5 km (3.1 miles) left to be cleaned.
According to Tien, the trash cluttering issue is because of last month rainy weather, water from the upstream flushed down, brought trash along. The sewer system had to handle both wastewater and rainwater. When it is overloaded, trash spilled out and covered beaches.

According to Tien, the problem is due to last month's rainy weather that inundated the sewer system and spilled trash onto the beaches.
People avoid empty beaches filled with trash because of the stench. Local fishermen tried to catch fish, but in the end of the day, they got nothing but trash.

People are avoiding beaches because of the stench, and local fishermen are only catching trash.
Tien said, Hurricane No. 12 pushed a huge amount of trash to Da Nangs two beaches. Environmental workers, police forces, the army and local people had worked together to clean them for APEC. After that, trash kept coming in, overwhelmed workers.

Tien said the last typhoon also swept a huge amount of trash onto Da Nang’s two beaches. Environmental workers, police, the army and local people worked together to clear the mess ahead of the APEC Summit last month, but the trash kept coming, overwhelming workers.
We finished one day, the next day the trash came right back to the shore. Our workers clean around 20 tons of trash from beaches. The remaining 100 tons will be dealt with during December, Tien shared.

“We finish clearing one stretch of beach, but it's covered in trash again the next day. Our workers have cleared around 20 tons of trash already, and the remaining 100 tons will be dealt with in December,” Tien said.
Decaying animal carcasses buried under the sand with horrible smell.

Decaying animal carcasses buried under the sand create a horrible smell.
Local people go for a walk among the trash.

Local people go for a walk among the trash.
A foreign traveler meditates on the trashed shore. Da Nang Urban Environment Company said that most of the trash located on Lien Chieu District.

A foreign traveler meditates on a trash-covered beach. The Da Nang Urban Environment Company said that most of the trash is located in Lien Chieu District.
The sewer culvert located near the end of Ton That Dam street is filled with trash. Afternoon 13/12, Da Nang Party Secretary Truong Quang Nghia had progressed local contaminated area, especially coastal sewer culverts. He said that Da Nang is focusing funds on sewer culvert projects to preserve its beaches.

The sewer culvert located near the end of Ton That Dam Street is filled with trash. On Wednesday, Da Nang Party Secretary Truong Quang Nghia assessed the progress at the contaminated areas. He said that Da Nang is focusing on sewer culvert projects to preserve its beaches.
Related News:
Tags: Da Nang trash pollution beach
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top