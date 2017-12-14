A hundred tons of trash invades central Vietnam beach

|
Nguyen Tat Thanh Beach in Da Nang is seen strewn with piles of trash.
Tran Van Tien, vice president of the Da Nang Urban Environment JSC, said around 100 tons of trash has washed up on large stretches of beach. “We are cleaning up our beaches and prioritizing those where people swim. The rest will be dealt with soon,” Tien said, adding there is still 5 km (3.1 miles) left to be cleaned.
According to Tien, the problem is due to last month's rainy weather that inundated the sewer system and spilled trash onto the beaches.
People are avoiding beaches because of the stench, and local fishermen are only catching trash.
Tien said the last typhoon also swept a huge amount of trash onto Da Nang’s two beaches. Environmental workers, police, the army and local people worked together to clear the mess ahead of the APEC Summit last month, but the trash kept coming, overwhelming workers.
“We finish clearing one stretch of beach, but it's covered in trash again the next day. Our workers have cleared around 20 tons of trash already, and the remaining 100 tons will be dealt with in December,” Tien said.
Decaying animal carcasses buried under the sand create a horrible smell.
Local people go for a walk among the trash.
A foreign traveler meditates on a trash-covered beach. The Da Nang Urban Environment Company said that most of the trash is located in Lien Chieu District.
The sewer culvert located near the end of Ton That Dam Street is filled with trash. On Wednesday, Da Nang Party Secretary Truong Quang Nghia assessed the progress at the contaminated areas. He said that Da Nang is focusing on sewer culvert projects to preserve its beaches.