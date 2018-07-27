7 top Public Security officials face disciplinary action in Vietnam

Bui Van Thanh, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security is facing punishment for violations regarding state secrets. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

The officials, who worked for the ministry’s General Department of Logistics-Engineering, failed to supervise and manage their staff, leading to many violations in the management and use of public land and public property, according to the Party’s Central Inspection Commission.

Lieutenant general Le Van Minh, head of the department, has to take full responsibility, the commission reported to the Politburo, the highest body of the Communist Party of Vietnam, at a July 24-26 meeting in Hanoi.

Lieutenant General Bui Xuan Son, former deputy head of the department, is also responsible for letting those violations take place when he was still in charge, as is Lieutenant General Bui Van Thanh, Deputy Minister of Public Security since August 2014.

Thanh also violated rules on protecting state secrets when he signed documents proposing the sale of several properties and land lots that belonged to the ministry, the commission said.

It also fingered Senior Lieutenant general Tran Viet Tan, former deputy Public Security Minister for being irresponsible and failing to manage his staff.

Tan also signed several documents that go against the regulations on protecting the state secrets, causing serious consequences.

Tan used to be deputy head and then head of the ministry's General Department of Intelligence before he was chosen as deputy minister in October, 2011.

The other two officials on the list are Lieutenant Generals Nguyen Van Chuyen and Ksor Nham, two deputy heads of the logistics-engineering department, and Lieutenant General Vu Thuat, former deputy head of the department.