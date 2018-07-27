VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

7 top Public Security officials face disciplinary action in Vietnam

By Pham Du   July 27, 2018 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
7 top Public Security officials face disciplinary action in Vietnam
Bui Van Thanh, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security is facing punishment for violations regarding state secrets. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Seven senior officials of the Ministry of Public Security were irresponsible and violated rules on protecting the state’s secrets, Party inspectors say.

The officials, who worked for the ministry’s General Department of Logistics-Engineering, failed to supervise and manage their staff, leading to many violations in the management and use of public land and public property, according to the Party’s Central Inspection Commission.

Lieutenant general Le Van Minh, head of the department, has to take full responsibility, the commission reported to the Politburo, the highest body of the Communist Party of Vietnam, at a July 24-26 meeting in Hanoi.

Lieutenant General Bui Xuan Son, former deputy head of the department, is also responsible for letting those violations take place when he was still in charge, as is Lieutenant General Bui Van Thanh, Deputy Minister of Public Security since August 2014.

Thanh also violated rules on protecting state secrets when he signed documents proposing the sale of several properties and land lots that belonged to the ministry, the commission said.

It also fingered Senior Lieutenant general Tran Viet Tan, former deputy Public Security Minister for being irresponsible and failing to manage his staff.

Tan also signed several documents that go against the regulations on protecting the state secrets, causing serious consequences.

Tan used to be deputy head and then head of the ministry's General Department of Intelligence before he was chosen as deputy minister in October, 2011.

The other two officials on the list are Lieutenant Generals Nguyen Van Chuyen and Ksor Nham, two deputy heads of the logistics-engineering department, and Lieutenant General Vu Thuat, former deputy head of the department.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Ministry of Public Security Vietnam senior officials discipline
 
Read more
Lives thrown into disarray, Lao citizens struggle to cope

Lives thrown into disarray, Lao citizens struggle to cope

10,000 Vietnamese caregivers heading for Japan

10,000 Vietnamese caregivers heading for Japan

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Vietnam’s tallest Landmark opens for business

Vietnam’s tallest Landmark opens for business

Vietnam launches criminal probe into national exam fraud in second province

Vietnam launches criminal probe into national exam fraud in second province

Vietnam donates $200,000 for dam collapse relief efforts in Laos

Vietnam donates $200,000 for dam collapse relief efforts in Laos

Spyware attacks half a million plus computers in Vietnam

Spyware attacks half a million plus computers in Vietnam

 
go to top