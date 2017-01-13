5 die of suspected suffocation at Vietnam fish sauce factory

An ambulance brought the bodies out from the site for investigation on Thursday. Photo by VnExpress

A Thai expert and four Vietnamese workers have been found dead at a Thai-owned fish sauce factory in central Vietnam, possibly due to suffocation.

One of them reportedly went down to a storage room for a routine check at CP Foodtech’s plant in Phu Yen Province on Thursday afternoon.

As he did not come up, the other four searched for him and they all ended up dead, according to investigators.

A manager at the Phu Yen Economic Zone, where the plant is based, has confirmed that a Thai man is among the victims.

They probably died of suffocation due to toxic fumes, he said.

Police are investigating the case.

Related news:

> Vietnam punishes editors over fish sauce story scandal