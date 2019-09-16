VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

37 percent of Vietnamese suffer from sleep deprivation: report

By Nguyen Quy   September 16, 2019 | 10:15 am GMT+7
37 percent of Vietnamese suffer from sleep deprivation: report
A man works at a mechanics factory at night in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

In Vietnam, 37 percent of adults are getting less sleep than they need and many take days off just to catch up on sleep, a global survey has found.

It was one of eight countries surveyed for the annual global relaxation report, which was released last week, and it was in seventh place in terms of the sleep deprivation rate, with only Indonesia faring better.

The study, done by international premium cruise line Princess Cruises in collaboration with U.S. market research consultancy Wakefield Research, polled 1,000 people aged 18 or above each in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Mexico.

The U.K. topped the list with 66 percent suffering from inadequate sleep, followed by Singapore (61 percent), Australia (59 percent), the U.S. (53 percent), China (51 percent), and Mexico (44 percent).

In Indonesia, 35 percent said they were sleep deprived.

They study also found poor pre-sleep habits among Vietnamese like consuming snacks or drinks before going to bed. The most common pre-bedtime food for Vietnamese is hot non-caffeinated drinks (30 percent), followed by something sweet such as cookies or cakes (21 percent), hot caffeinated drinks (16 percent), chocolate (14 percent), and alcohol (9 percent).

The report also said Vietnamese take an average of 10 days off per year just to catch up on sleep, the same number as in China and Mexico.

They were nine days in Indonesia, eight in Singapore, seven in Australia and the U.S., and four in the U.K.

Not getting enough sleep can double the chances of dying from heart disease or stroke, particularly in people with risk factors like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and cholesterol, researchers said.

People in Vietnam sleep on average less than seven hours a day, and are among those who sleep the least across the world, according to a study published last year by U.K. magazine The Economist.

The U.S. National Sleep Foundation warns that sleeping for less than seven hours a night can reduce reasoning and reaction times, and increase the chance of an early death by 13 percent if done consistently.

Related News:
Tags: sleep deprivation lack of sleep Vietnamese people Wakefield Research Vietnam lifestyle healthcare
 
Read more
Hanoi food vendors, public ignore midnight curfew

Hanoi food vendors, public ignore midnight curfew

New Saigon railway bridge hosts first test run

New Saigon railway bridge hosts first test run

21 percent of ethnic minority children in Vietnam are underweight

21 percent of ethnic minority children in Vietnam are underweight

Ministry wants health warnings on liquor ads

Ministry wants health warnings on liquor ads

No mercury poisoning detected in Hanoi warehouse fire yet

No mercury poisoning detected in Hanoi warehouse fire yet

Army collects five tons of mercury waste at Hanoi warehouse fire site

Army collects five tons of mercury waste at Hanoi warehouse fire site

Family seeks details about Hanoi schoolboy's death

Family seeks details about Hanoi schoolboy's death

 
go to top