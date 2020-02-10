29 Vietnamese to return from Wuhan amidst nCoV epidemic

The HVN68 flight, which flew from Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport at 9 p.m. Sunday to deliver medical equipment and other supplies to Wuhan, would arrive in the city at around 1 a.m. (local time) Monday. It would then pick up 29 Vietnamese in Wuhan and is expected to land in Quang Ninh Province's Van Don International Airport at around 3:35 a.m. the same day.

A separate parking lot is reserved for the plane in Van Don airport, so its arrival would not affect the airport's general operations, said Pham Ngoc Sau, director of the airport.

Passengers and crew members on the plane would undergo body temperature checks and have their luggages disinfected. Those who exhibit acute pneumonia symptoms would be quarantined and brought to the Van Don District Medical Center. The rest would be escorted into the airport's quarantine zone for immigration procedures, before being handed over to the provincial Military Command to be brought to another quarantine zone for 14 days, Sau added.

Van Don International Airport is the only airport in northern Vietnam to receive Vietnamese coming back from Wuhan per the government's order.

Vietnam officially declared the nCoV outbreak an epidemic on February 1. Out of the 14 confirmed infection cases so far, three have been discharged from hospitals: a Nha Trang hotel receptionist, a Chinese man from Wuhan, and one of the workers who returned from Wuhan.

The global death toll of the epidemic has reached 815 – one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong, and the remaining in mainland China.