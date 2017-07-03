VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

24 exposed to HIV after deadly road crash in Vietnam

By Nam Phuong   July 3, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
24 exposed to HIV after deadly road crash in Vietnam
A car is badly damaged from a crash that killed four people in Kon Tum Province on Friday. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Doctors, nurses and residents were trying to rescue people from the collision.

Health authorities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum have put 24 people on medication for HIV exposure after they came into physical contact with a woman carrying the virus while they were attempting to rescue victims of a recent road crash.

The woman was among four people killed in a head-on collision between two cars in Kon Tum on Friday afternoon. Police are yet to establish the cause of the accident.

Among those exposed were 17 doctors and nurses, while the rest were local residents.

They will receive free medication for at least one month and regular medical checks over the next three months, the province's health department said.

The health ministry has also asked Kon Tum's health department to identify and punish a doctor who refused to provide free antiretroviral drugs to a man who helped carry the woman to hospital, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.

Vietnam had more than 215,600 people with HIV as of November last year, according to figures from the ministry.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam HIV road crash
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top