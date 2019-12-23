200 kg of meth found in pickup, two traffickers escape

Over 200 kg of suspected methamphetamine are found on a pickup truck n Quang Binh Province, December 21, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quang Ha.

A Quang Binh traffic police team was patrolling a section of the National Highway 12A in Dan Hoa Commune Saturday when they stopped a pickup truck and found over 200 kg of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine in the back.

The vehicle, which had a Hanoi number plate, tried to escape, but rammed into a road barrier. Its driver and another person fled into the woods nearby.

Quang Binh police have been looking for the two escapees in the area, which borders Laos. Vietnam has also informed Laos authorities of the incident to help with the search.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar and one of the world's largest drug producing areas after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Though it has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including death for smuggling and trading, drug busts continue to be frequent occurrence.

Joint forces from the police, border guards and customs in Vietnam have seized more than eight tons of drugs this year and arrested hundreds of suspects.