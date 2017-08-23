2 Vietnamese banned from flying for assaulting aviation staff

Vietnam’s aviation authorities have banned two local travelers from flying for threatening and assaulting aviation employees.

Nguyen Van Son, 42, will be banned from flying for nine months and be subject to additional security checks for a further six months, Giao Thong (Transport) newspaper reported.

He has been fined before for verbally assaulting and threatening attendants of a local budget carrier at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City last June.

Le Thi Kim Ngan will be grounded for a year and subject to similar security checks after that. She is accused of assaulting employees at the airport.

Vietnam imposes flight bans of up to a year for travelers who disrupt order on flights or in airports, make bomb threats or use fake papers to travel. Repeat offenses are subject to an indefinite ban.

Last month, a man from Hanoi received a nine-month ban for bullying female attendants and harassing women sitting near him on a domestic flight. A woman from the capital also received a one-year ban in May after picking a fight with attendants and other passengers, causing their flight to be delayed by 50 minutes.