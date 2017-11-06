2 people killed in house fire in Hanoi’s popular Old Quarter

Fire police and ambulance vehicles stand outside an alley where a house fire kills two people on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Doan

Two people were killed in a house fire down a small alley in Hanoi’s Old Quarter on Sunday morning.

The fire started on the top floor at around 9 a.m and quickly engulfed the entire building on Hang Giay Street, Hoan Kiem District. One man was found dead at the scene while another person died on the way to hospital.

The victims were working in the house, which was locked from the outside at the time, according to neighbors.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the house and some neighbors had to help with mini extinguishers. One said he had tried to break through the roof hoping to pull the victims out but failed.

It took over an hour to douse the blaze.

Police are investigating.