12 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

Four Covid-19 patients, including a one-year-old girl, pose with medical staff at Hoa Vang field hospital in Da Nang as they are discharged, August 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Dung.

Among them, eight are residents of Da Nang, with the remaining four hailing from neighboring Quang Nam Province. All were discharged Thursday morning after contracting infection via community transmissions related to the coastal city outbreak.

A 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were discharged from Quang Nam General Hospital.

The 10 recoveries discharged from the Hoa Vang District field hospital in Da Nang include an 11-week-pregnant woman, 30, and a one-year-old girl infected by her mother, who remains under Covid-19 treatment.

The remaining are three men and five women aged between 22 and 66.

They mark the first cases to have recovered from Covid-19 at the Hoa Vang field hospital which was set up inside the district medical center.

For now, the hospital is treating 170 other Covid-19 patients.

All recoveries will return home for 14-day isolation.

To date, 421 patients beat Covid-19 in Vietnam, while 18 succumbed to the disease.