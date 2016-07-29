VnExpress International
$100-million racecourse planned in southern Vietnam

By VnExpress   July 29, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7

Off to the races, but no gambling allowed.

Dai Nam Joint Stock Company plans to invest $100 million on a racecourse complex in the Dai Nam Tourism Park in the southern province of Binh Duong.

The racecourse will occupy an area of 60 hectares (148 acres) in the recreation park, about 40km from Ho Chi Minh City, and is expected to open in October this year, the Tai Nguyen & Moi Truong Newspaper (Natural Resources and Environment) newspaper reported on July 27, citing Huynh Uy Dung, chairman and general manager of Dai Nam.

Racing will take place on both weekdays and weekends. Apart from horse racing, the racecourse will also host dog racing, car racing, motorbike racing, water motorsports and all-terrain vehicle racing.

Dung said no gambling will be allowed at the racecourse, but he hopes the racetrack will help boost the number of tourists to Dai Nam to 5 million per year from the current 2 million.

A traditional horse race in the central province of Phu Yen. Photo by VnExpress

A traditional horse race in the central province of Phu Yen. Photo by VnExpress

The Phu Tho horse racecourse, which opened in 1932 in Ho Chi Minh City as the country's first and only horse racetrack, was closed in 2011.

Tags: horse racing car racing Dai Nam Park
 
