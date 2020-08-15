10 Covid-19 patients linked to Da Nang outbreak recover

A woman receives a certificate confirming she is Covid-19 free at Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases, August 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Health Ministry.

Nine of them were discharged from Hoa Vang District field hospital and another from Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases.

The recoveries are four woman and six men, aged between 17 and 58.

After treatment, all had tested negative for the new coronavirus thrice and were eligible for discharge. They will continue to be monitored during 14 days’ home quarantine as per regulations of the Health Ministry.

Since the novel coronavirus resurfaced in the country on July 25, Vietnam has recorded 477 community infections in 15 localities, most of them linked to Da Nang.

The country’s current Covid-19 count is 950.